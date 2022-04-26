Encompass Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.