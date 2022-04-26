Icon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETICLRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Icon (ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (+30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+120.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.