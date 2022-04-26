Amgen Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:55 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.16 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.15B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- The company's 2022 guidance:
- The consensus 2022 Revenue estimate is $26.12B and EPS estimate is $17.62.
- In Q4, Amgen Non-GAAP EPS beat Street estimates, but revenue of $6.85B missed estimates by $20M.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated AMGN Hold, with an average price target of $245.82.
- stock has risen 11% YTD.