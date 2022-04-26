ServiceNow Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:56 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Among the SaaS companies that Morgan Stanley said stood out at the present time is ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), which analyst Keith Weiss said is "well positioned to benefit from a healthy enterprise IT spending environment," and a product line that should help the company take IT market share.
- Positive commentary from Wall Street started pouring in, as Piper Sandler upgraded the stock after the cloud computing company reported fourth-quarter results that were "solid," giving in 29% Y/Y growth in subscription revenue.
- The company guided for Q1 subscription revenue of $1.61B-$1.62B that implies subscription growth of about 25%.
- NOW stock has lost 27% year-to-date since SaaS sector has been facing a challenging market in the choppy economic environment that is likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. In last one year, down 15%, underperforming the benchmark S&P500.
- Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: ServiceNow Q1 Preview: Growth Is Still Expensive
- Also Read: Talkdesk said to file confidentially for U.S. IPO