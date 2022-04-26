FARO Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.22M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FARO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.