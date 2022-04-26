Wabash National Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:58 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $481.6M (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.