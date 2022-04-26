H&E Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 12:59 PM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- H&E (NASDAQ:HEES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+181.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $261.91M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HEES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.