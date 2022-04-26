Pilgrim's Pride Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.1B (+25.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.