Steven Madden Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:00 PM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.72M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHOO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.