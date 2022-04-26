Vestas, Siemens Gamesa shares dive as GE Renewables hit with heavy loss

Apr. 26, 2022 12:55 PM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY), GCTAYGEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Sustainable power is the future

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

European wind stocks Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) each plunge ~6% after General Electric reported sharp Q1 losses in its renewables segment.

GE said sales in the unit tumbled 12% and posted a $434M operating loss, as results were hurt by policy uncertainty around tax credits and deferred customer investments, as well as rising prices for materials and logistics.

While not new compared to other original equipment manufacturers or GE's previous comments, Citi analysts said the weakness in the GE renewables business was "largely expected but remains eye-catching" and "underscore(s) the picture of near-term pain," according to Bloomberg.

Saying Europe's energy crisis has raised confidence in the impetus behind increased wind installations, Credit Suisse recently double-upgraded Vestas to Outperform from Underperform.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.