Everest Re Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.33 (+43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.