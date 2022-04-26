Avnet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+108.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.71B (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.