Independent Bank stock slides as Q1 mortgage origination volume slowed
Apr. 26, 2022 1:05 PM ETIndependent Bank Corporation (IBCP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares are dipping 3.1% Tuesday afternoon as its mortgage origination volume slowed during the first quarter amid rising interest rates.
- "This increase in rates slowed our mortgage origination volume and decreased net gains on mortgage loan sales, but also increased the value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights," said President and CEO William B. Kessel.
- Meanwhile, the regional lender's Q1 results topped Wall Street estimates, with Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.84 topping the average analyst estimate of $0.50 but down from $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.
- Average loans on its balance sheet were $2.98B in Q1, up from $2.96B in Q4 2021. Average deposits of $4.16B gained from $4.07B in the prior period.
- Q1 interest income of $34.8M fell slightly from $36.23M in Q4 2021 but higher from $32.51M in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 return on average equity of 19.38% vs. 12.61% in the previous quarter.
- Q1 efficiency ratio of 59.62% declined from 66.68% in Q4 2021.
- Previously, (April 19) Independent Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share.