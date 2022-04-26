Aspen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.61M (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.