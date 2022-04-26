Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is turning the page with today's first-quarter earnings, covering a quarter that ended just before Discovery merged with WarnerMedia to launch a new media powerhouse. So the financials were only going to be so valuable compared with commentary about what's next.

The company's earnings call Tuesday provided that in spades, including some pointed criticism from the new Discovery overlords about what they have found looking behind the curtain.

WBD says it's cutting profit expectations for 2022, which will "undoubtedly be a messy year," Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said.

The stock is off its session lows (on a day when the market is sinking as a group), but is still lower by 4.3% on Tuesday.

Wiedenfels largely got to play bad cop in the call, as new CEO David Zaslav said he was "impressed by the strong sense of motivation and excitement" and that the merged entities have now emerged as a "far more balanced and competitive company." And while Wiedenfels intended to focus on Discovery's Q1 results, he spent ample time setting analysts up for the road ahead.

"Starting with the bad news, Q1 operating profit and cash flow for WarnerMedia were clearly below my expectations," he said. "And given that Q1 performance and previously unplanned projects in sight, I currently estimate the WarnerMedia part of our profit baseline for 2022 will be around $500 million lower than what I had anticipated - however, with the positive offsets of a couple of hundred million dollars on the Discovery side of the combined company."

He also sees opportunity, though: "There are certain investment initiatives underway in plain sight that I don't think have attractive enough return profiles. As such, and with our new combined leadership team in place out of the gate, I feel very confident in our ability to rectify some of the drivers behind the business case deviations and some very quickly, with the CNN+ decision last week being Exhibit A."

Zooming in on cash flow trends in response to a question, Widenfels was more critical, noting if you carve out WarnerMedia over the past 15 months, "we're looking at more than $40 billion of revenue and really virtually no free cash flow."

"And right or wrong, management has made a decision to invest a lot of the incoming funds into a number of investment initiatives. And as I'm looking under the hood here again, CNN+ is just one example, and I don't want to go through sort of a list of specific examples, but there's a lot of chunky investments that are lacking what I would view as a solid analytical, financial foundation and meeting the ROI hurdles that I would like to see for major investments," he continues.

Turning to streaming optimism, Zaslav said the 18 days as a new company so far hasn't changed the streaming thesis with which Discovery entered the deal: "If anything, maybe more enthusiasm around sort of the ability to control one of the most important metrics, which is churn by the combination of these two phenomenal content portfolios and the great work that the teams are doing here." He's alluding to a combined major Discovery/HBO streaming app likely to come in 2023 - and the company began winding down marketing its Discovery+ offering already in Q1.

In AT&T's earnings report (covering WarnerMedia's Q1), it noted HBO and HBO Max had 76.8 million subscribers at quarter's end.

Wiedenfels says there is "meaningful churn on HBO Max, much higher than the churn that we have seen," adding that because Discovery has been at it in Europe for eight years, "as we begin to manage churn in a meaningful way, that provides a real meaningful growth."

WBD will look to shake up streaming with its combined efforts - and Nielsen's latest look at share of television time shows streaming has bumped up to a new high in terms of how much time viewers are spending on the services.