Ribbon Communications Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-366.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.74M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RBBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.