CACI International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.80 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.