Arch Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+81.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.