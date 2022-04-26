Graco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.33M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.