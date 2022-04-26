Amedisys Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.3M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.