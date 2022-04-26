Oceaneering Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.22M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.