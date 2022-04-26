Churchill Downs Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.27M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.