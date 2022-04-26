Mattel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $917.95M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.