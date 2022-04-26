Methanex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (+87.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.