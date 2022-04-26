Will diversification effort aid networking equipment maker Qualcomm to top consensus mark in Q2
Apr. 26, 2022 1:11 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.6B (+33.5% Y/Y) driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and strength in its Snapdragon portfolio.
- The company is expected to report lower licensing revenues owing to the strained Sino-U.S. bilateral trade relations and Ukraine-Russia war.
- Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Looking back, the company estimated to generate between $10.2B and $11B in revenue, with EPS coming in between $2.80 and $3 on the back of its diversification efforts to move beyond handset chips and stronger supply chain management. The company exceeded the consensus mark in Q1.
- During the quarter, the company announced dividend hike of 10%.
Rating
- Several Analysts lowered the price target of semiconductor stocks, citing multiple headwinds, including weak 5G demand, mobile phone and PC unit growth forecast to slow or decline.
- QCOM shares dipped early Tuesday as investment firm Rosenblatt noted that semiconductor stocks exposed to the 5G cellular market have seen sharp downturns in recent trading, but the sell-off is "overdone."
- On Monday, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and a number of other semiconductor companies saw their price targets cut at Morgan Stanley, ahead of earnings season, with the firm noting strength in analog and [semiconductor capital equipment] markets and weakness in vertical markets. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target to $167 from $223 and maintains overweight rating.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore cut the target on QCOM to $190 from $210 and maintains buy rating.
- Stock has underperform broader market index since the start of 2022: