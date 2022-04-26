Moelis Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.15M (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.