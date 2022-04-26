Customers Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.57M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CUBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.