Helmerich & Payne Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.63M (+51.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.