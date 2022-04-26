In an inauspicious signal for its post-market earnings release on Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG -5.4%) is leading declines for large-cap restaurant stocks as the market sells off.

Shares of the California-based chain sunk over 5% in the afternoon trading session, more than doubling the decline of the S&P 500 Restaurants index.

The decline could certainly be correlated with the anticipated earnings release, which is courting some uncertainty as inflation impacts on margins have promoted price increases across products. According to Keybanc, prices have increased by 5-6% in a survey of over 1,500 locations. The bank noted that prices are now 3.3% higher for Steak/Barbacoa, 3.1% higher for Carnitas, and 2.4% higher for Chicken/Sofritas/ Veggie entrees. These price hikes add to a spike in avocado prices to the highest level seen in nearly 25 years.

The company’s ability to sustain demand amid price increases will be a pivotal data point.

Even beyond expected earnings data and inflation concerns, Chipotle’s (CMG) outsized decline among restaurants as of late may be a product of the company’s very success. High multiple stocks have been hit hard by selling pressure as the market has recently run red and, among the restaurants, Chipotle (CMG) is undoubtedly one of the highest flyers. For reference, Chipotle’s price to earnings ratio is about three times that of Starbucks (SBUX), which is not often regarded as “cheap” either.

To be sure, Baird analyst David Tarantino recently spotlighted Chipotle’s (CMG) ability to overcome adverse economic conditions and continue to drive demand.

“With investors appearing increasingly concerned about a recession scenario emerging, we highlight Chipotle was one of the best-performing restaurant brands during the 2008-2009 recession, likely reflecting the brand's strong value proposition,” he wrote in a recent note.

As such, Tarantino assigned an Outperform rating to shares with a $1900 price target ahead of earnings. His price target is only about $1 higher than the Street average as analysts remain overwhelmingly optimistic on the stock. Of 33 analysts surveyed over the past 90 days, 18 advocated a Strong Buy, 6 more advised a Buy, and 9 advised a Hold rating.

