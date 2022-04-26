As Elon Musk acquires Twitter, does rival Snap become a buy?

Over the past several weeks, Twitter (TWTR) sat at the center of the social media universe, as outspoken billionaire Elon Musk pursued his attempt to acquire the company. Overshadowed by this soap opera, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted a disappointing quarterly report, with the stock now hovering just 20% above its 52-week low.

With Musk reaching a deal to acquire one of its biggest rivals, does SNAP offer a potential bargain in the sector, given its sell-off over the past six months?

Does Twitter Saga Provide a Lesson for Snap?

While last week's headlines in the social media space were dominated by Musk's cryptic hints of a potential tender offer for TWTR, SNAP announced its third disappointing quarter out of the last five. The company posted a Q1 loss, surprising analysts, who had predicted a profit. Revenue rose nearly 38% to $1.06B.

Even with the bottom-line miss, SNAP managed to rise in the first session after the earnings report, as investors had largely anticipated weak results. The stock lost ground in the days headed into the report, dropping 14% in the two sessions before the financial figures were announced. The stock regained 1% following the release.

Looking longer-term, SNAP plunged in late 2021 and early 2022. The stock reached a 52-week high of $83.34 in late September but fell off a cliff following a disastrous earnings report in late October, which caused it to lose more than a quarter of its value in a single session.

SNAP's October quarterly update provided the first glimpse into the impact of new privacy changes from Apple, which cut into the ability of social media firms to maximize their advertising. As a result, the entire sector experienced a setback, with SNAP in the lead.

The decline continued during early 2022 as part of the general retreat in technology shares. SNAP eventually reached a 52-week low of $24.32 in early February. The stock quickly bounced off that level but has seen little sustained momentum since. In Tuesday's midday trading, SNAP sat just above the $29 mark.

When Elon Musk finally sewed up his deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), the purchase price came in at $54.20 per share -- a 38% premium over the stock's closing price on April 1, just before Musk disclosed that he had taken a major stake in the firm.

For TWTR, this also represented a major shortfall compared to the 52-week high of $73.34 it set in the middle of last year. Even as late as October, shares traded above $60.

From SNAP's point of view, a rally of 38% from current levels would bring it back to around $40 -- well below the $48.14 average price target currently contemplated by analysts.

Does TWTR's discount sale price suggest that SNAP will never return to its late 2021 levels?

Is SNAP a Buy?

Following the release of its latest earnings report, CEO Evan Spiegel described the company's operating environment as "challenging." The company's management team pointed to headwinds like tough comparisons, Apple's privacy changes and the conflict in Ukraine.

In response to the quarterly numbers, Barclays cut its price target on the stock, underlining the "dicey" macro situation. However, analyst Ross Sandler argued that the results could have been far worse.

"Importantly, there doesn’t seem to be any further deterioration, but the company is leaving room in the guidance should it materialize," Sandler noted.

Looking at the analyst community as a whole, most experts remain bullish on SNAP's prospects, even with the challenging outlook. Of the 41 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 25 have a Strong Buy rating for the social media platform. Another eight give the stock a Buy recommendation. That leaves just eight analysts who view SNAP as a Hold.

Quantitative measures project a more cautious outlook. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings grade SNAP as a soft Hold, edging towards the sell side of the spectrum. The firm gets an A+ for growth, but a dismal F for valuation. In addition, the Quant Ratings show a D+ for both profitability and momentum.

For a bearish take on SNAP's longer-term prospects, read a deep dive from SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, who bluntly advises "don't buy this stock." For an analysis with more signs of hope, see why fellow SA contributor Ben Alaimo calls the company's main offering an "AR innovator with huge Gen-Z growth."