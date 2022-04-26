Hubbell rises 4% on guiding EPS and revenue above street expectations

Apr. 26, 2022 1:23 PM ETHUBBBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Hubbell (HUBB) +4% on beating estimates on top and bottom line.

The company beats street consensus by 26 cents and revenue by $70M.

The company reported GAAP EPS of $1.88 and Adj. EPS of $2.12. Adjusted EPS excludes $0.24 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Revenue of $1.16B, up 21% on both strong price traction and volume growth. Price realization of 12% continued to accelerate sequentially offsetting inflationary headwinds, and price/material turned positive in the quarter. Volumes grew sequentially and year-over-year.

Revenue breakdown: Q1 electrical solutions net sales increased 19% Y/Y to $504M.

Q1 utility solutions increased 22% Y/Y to $652M, led by 23% increase in organic net sales and dispositions reducing sales by 1%

Free cash flow was a $35.8M.
FY22 Outlook: GAAP EPS in the range of $8.00-$8.40 and expects adjusted EPS of $9.00-$9.40 (excludes $1.00 amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets) vs. $9.09 consensus.
Total sales growth and organic net sales growth of 11-13% vs. 10.43% growth.
Adjusted tax rate of 22 to 22.5%.
Free cash flow conversion of 90-100% of adjusted net income.
