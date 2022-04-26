Hubbell rises 4% on guiding EPS and revenue above street expectations
Hubbell (HUBB) +4% on beating estimates on top and bottom line.
The company beats street consensus by 26 cents and revenue by $70M.
The company reported GAAP EPS of $1.88 and Adj. EPS of $2.12. Adjusted EPS excludes $0.24 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Revenue of $1.16B, up 21% on both strong price traction and volume growth. Price realization of 12% continued to accelerate sequentially offsetting inflationary headwinds, and price/material turned positive in the quarter. Volumes grew sequentially and year-over-year.
Revenue breakdown: Q1 electrical solutions net sales increased 19% Y/Y to $504M.
Q1 utility solutions increased 22% Y/Y to $652M, led by 23% increase in organic net sales and dispositions reducing sales by 1%