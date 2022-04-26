The Cheesecake Factory Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+155.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.46M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.