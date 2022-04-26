MSA Safety Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETMSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.78M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.