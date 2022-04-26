Orion Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETOrion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.75M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.