Tyler Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $424.98M (+44.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TYL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.