PTC Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $482.34M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.