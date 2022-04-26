Carlyle Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+75.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+73.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.