Safehold dips after Riley lowers price target to $80 due to inflation pressure

Apr. 26, 2022 1:26 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) down after B. Riley cuts price target to $80 from $110, implying around 70% increase from last price.
  • The analyst maintains a buy rating on the stock.
  • The company has received little or no credit from the market for the floating rate nature of its ground leases, long tenure of its fixed-rate funding (24 yrs), or value of its real estate.
  • Riley expects the stock to rebound after hyperinflation subsides.
  • SAFE is at high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and is overpriced when compared to other Real Estate stocks, hence rated sell by SA quant rating system.
  • Wall Street Analysts still screens the stock with a buy rating.
