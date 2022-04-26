Safehold dips after Riley lowers price target to $80 due to inflation pressure
Apr. 26, 2022 1:26 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) down after B. Riley cuts price target to $80 from $110, implying around 70% increase from last price.
- The analyst maintains a buy rating on the stock.
- The company has received little or no credit from the market for the floating rate nature of its ground leases, long tenure of its fixed-rate funding (24 yrs), or value of its real estate.
- Riley expects the stock to rebound after hyperinflation subsides.
- SAFE is at high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and is overpriced when compared to other Real Estate stocks, hence rated sell by SA quant rating system.
- Wall Street Analysts still screens the stock with a buy rating.