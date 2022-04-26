KeyBank ends non-sufficient fund fees, reduces overdraft fees
Apr. 26, 2022 1:33 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)MTB, TD, BAC, CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) KeyBank will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees, reduce overdraft fees, and take other steps to help clients manage their finances, it said Tuesday in a statement.
- The bank follows a raft of other banks that have also been reducing or eliminating fees when customers' spending exceed the amount in their accounts. Currently, the bank offers the KeyBank Hassle-Free account, which has no overdraft, monthly maintenance service charges, or minimum balance fees.
- The changes that KeyBank (KEY) is announcing today will apply to its other checking and savings accounts and will take effect in later 2022. In addition to eliminating the non-sufficient funds fee, the changes include: the introduction of a $20 de minimis threshold, where clients won't incur overdraft fees for negative balances less than $20; reduction of overdraft fee to $20 per occurrence; an overdraft fee cap of three per day; and provision of $0 overdraft protection for all linked accounts.
- Among other big banks ending or reducing overdraft fees: Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), M&T Bank (MTB) and TD Bank (TD). Overdraft fees also were discussed often during banks' earnings calls.