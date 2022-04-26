Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.02M (+35.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UCTT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.