Nutex Health shares spike on surging volume
Apr. 26, 2022 1:34 PM ETNUTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tech-driven healthcare services company Nutex Health (NUTX) has more than doubled in value on Tuesday, backed by heavy trading volume.
- Currently, ~31.5 million Nutex (NUTX) shares have changed hands compared to the 15-day average of ~715.4K. According to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols, the popularity of NUTX has surged on social media platforms.
- Early this month, Houston, Texas-based Nutex (NUTX) and Health management company Clinigence Holdings announced the completion of their business combination following an all-stock merger agreement.
- With the closure of the deal, shares of Nutex Health (NUTX) common stock, which traded on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the ticker symbol "CLNH," began trading on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "NUTX" on Apr. 04.
- However, Nutex (NUTX) shares have plunged more than 88% since then, as shown in this graph.