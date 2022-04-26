American Tower Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 26, 2022 1:38 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Telecommunications Tower, blu skye with clouds

maumapho/E+ via Getty Images

  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus normalized FFO Estimate is $1.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (+20.8% Y/Y).
  • The cell tower REIT in February reported a Q4 2021 earnings miss as its operating expenses jumped during a quarter where it acquired CoreSite Realty, pushing down its property gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • AMT also guided adjusted FFO attributable to common shareholders for 2022 of $4.535B-$4.645B and total property revenue for 2022 of $10.22B-$10.4B.
  • American Tower earlier this month appointed insider Pieter Nel CEO for Europe, a key market for the company. Since entering the region in 2012, AMT's tower portfolio has grown from 2K to over 30K sites.
  • The SA Quant rating on American Tower is sell, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
