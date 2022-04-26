Harley-Davidson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:39 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.