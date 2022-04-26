Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:39 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.41 (+41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.