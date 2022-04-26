Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:40 PM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.