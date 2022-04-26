Many consumers are still paying overdraft fees, Morning Consult says
- A Morning Consult survey showed that while many banks are reducing or eliminating overdraft fees, there's still a "steady share of consumers reporting overdrafting month to month." Of those who are overdrafting, seven out of 10 reported paying an overdraft fee in March. That is down from almost 4 out of 5 who paid an overdraft fee in February.
- Younger adults and consumers with annual household incomes of less than $50K were the most likely to overdraft.
- Another nugget from Morning Consult's "The State of Consumer Banking & Payments" survey: The use of "Buy Now, Pay Later" options have cooled since the holidays.Source: Morning Consult
- Those who used BNPL to buy holiday gifts are likely still making payments on those purchases, the survey found. 15% of consumers reported missing a BNPL payment in March (down from 19% in February), and 19% reported paying a late fee for a missed payment (down from 21% in February), Morning Consult said.
