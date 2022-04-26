Biden moves to restrict oil drilling in Alaska, as federal policy shifts yet again

Apr. 26, 2022

Trans Alaska Pipeline in Winter with Sunset

sarkophoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Interior Department said Monday that it plans to block oil and gas leasing on ~11m acres of Alaska's North Slope which was set aside for energy development decades ago.
  • The move comes after President Trump increased available acreage in the region; though Trump's move followed restrictions applied under Obama.
  • The acres in question are entirely separate from Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge "ANWR" which saw leases suspended in mid 2021.
  • Many companies are actively producing, appraising and exploring in nearby blocks, including Conoco (COP), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) and others; however, shifting federal policy has contributed to BP's (BP) recent exit and stable declines in production.
  • With Q1 earnings around the corner, the news on Alaska leasing policy is yet another public-land issue for E&P (XLE) management teams to address during results calls.
