Repligen Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:52 PM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.48M (+29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.