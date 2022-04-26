IQVIA Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 1:53 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IQV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.