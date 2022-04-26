Insperity reports ~20% growth in Q1 worksite employees

Apr. 26, 2022 1:54 PM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • HR and employment services company Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reported ~20% y/y growth in Q1 worksite employees to 278,660.
  • The growth was attributed to successful year-end transition and continued momentum in new client sales, retention and client hiring.
  • For FY22, NSP raised average paid worksite employees growth outlook to 15.5-17.5% to be in the range of 289,600-294,700. The previous guidance was a growth outlook of 14.5-16.5% to be in the range of 287,100-292,200.
  • For Q2, average paid worksite employees growth outlook stands at 18.0-19.0% to be in the range of 287,100 to 289,500.
  • NSP's Q1 non-GAAP EPS was $1.99 and revenue $1.58B.
