Insperity reports ~20% growth in Q1 worksite employees
Apr. 26, 2022 1:54 PM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- HR and employment services company Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reported ~20% y/y growth in Q1 worksite employees to 278,660.
- The growth was attributed to successful year-end transition and continued momentum in new client sales, retention and client hiring.
- For FY22, NSP raised average paid worksite employees growth outlook to 15.5-17.5% to be in the range of 289,600-294,700. The previous guidance was a growth outlook of 14.5-16.5% to be in the range of 287,100-292,200.
- For Q2, average paid worksite employees growth outlook stands at 18.0-19.0% to be in the range of 287,100 to 289,500.
- NSP's Q1 non-GAAP EPS was $1.99 and revenue $1.58B.